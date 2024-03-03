Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 382,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,851 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $6,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Hercules Capital by 220.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Hercules Capital by 1,105.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Price Performance

HTGC stock opened at $18.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $18.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.49.

Hercules Capital Announces Dividend

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 73.26% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HTGC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

