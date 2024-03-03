Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.64.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $45.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 7.41. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $43.54 and a one year high of $55.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 26,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,301,598.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 242,414 shares in the company, valued at $11,851,620.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $78,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,710 shares in the company, valued at $7,283,580.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 26,623 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $1,301,598.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 242,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851,620.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,614 shares of company stock worth $2,621,353 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 85,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 36,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 117,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,776,000 after buying an additional 14,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 110,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,444,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.