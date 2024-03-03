Fmr LLC Purchases 190,922 Shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Fmr LLC increased its position in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,692,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,922 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 10.02% of Luxfer worth $35,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 7.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 40.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,210,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,134,000 after buying an additional 633,547 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 66.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 42,269 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Luxfer by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Luxfer Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LXFR opened at $9.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.85. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $17.15.

Luxfer Announces Dividend

Luxfer Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -649.92%.

(Free Report)

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.