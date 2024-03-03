Fmr LLC Has $38.18 Million Stake in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,829,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,428 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 2.80% of Air Transport Services Group worth $38,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,087,000 after buying an additional 9,681 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 714.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 10,268 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 161,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 47,129 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 56.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter worth $385,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $791.07 million, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $24.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.75.

ATSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM), and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

