Fmr LLC Grows Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,027,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,108 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.25% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $36,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $53,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 97.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $53.69 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.52 and a 1-year high of $54.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.06.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $127.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.38 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 139.70% and a negative return on equity of 369.54%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.18.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

