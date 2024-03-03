Fmr LLC Decreases Stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 848,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,240 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.53% of TreeHouse Foods worth $36,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Mark Hunter sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total transaction of $167,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,734.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

THS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

TreeHouse Foods Price Performance

NYSE:THS opened at $35.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.01 and a 52 week high of $55.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 0.35.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $910.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.87 million. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 1.51%. TreeHouse Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

