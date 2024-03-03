Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 4,752 Shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,752 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Enpro were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NPO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enpro by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,814,000 after acquiring an additional 17,170 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enpro by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,300,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,491,000 after acquiring an additional 30,890 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Enpro by 63.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,432,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,020,000 after acquiring an additional 556,751 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enpro by 21.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 948,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,950,000 after acquiring an additional 169,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enpro by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Enpro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Enpro Stock Down 0.2 %

NPO stock opened at $155.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.72 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Enpro Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.74 and a 12 month high of $167.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.77.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.28). Enpro had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $241.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enpro Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enpro Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Der Graaf Kees Van sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $192,012.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Robert Savage Mclean sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $1,013,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,585,105.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Der Graaf Kees Van sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total transaction of $192,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enpro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Further Reading

