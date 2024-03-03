Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 75,482.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,025 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.12% of Shutterstock worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SSTK. StockNews.com downgraded Shutterstock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Shutterstock from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Shutterstock Trading Up 2.7 %

SSTK stock opened at $50.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.10. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $78.19.

Shutterstock Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is 39.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 38,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $1,955,872.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,043,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,574,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Caine sold 5,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $256,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,720.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 38,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $1,955,872.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,043,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,574,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,543 shares of company stock worth $2,477,717. Corporate insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.