Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 336.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,261 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 330.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 100.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AVT opened at $47.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.52. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.64 and a 52-week high of $51.65.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 2.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Avnet’s payout ratio is 17.13%.

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

