Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 259.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,693 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 49.4% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 211,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,699,000 after buying an additional 69,944 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 7.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter worth approximately $345,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,577,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 30.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $420,880.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 153,716 shares in the company, valued at $16,173,997.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $323,455.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,298 shares in the company, valued at $26,712,494.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $420,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 153,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,173,997.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,295 shares of company stock worth $1,275,874 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI cut shares of GoDaddy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.75.

GoDaddy stock opened at $113.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.12. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.43 and a 1 year high of $116.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.77.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

