Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 572,409 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 60,922 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Regions Financial worth $9,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Regions Financial by 23.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 929.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,834,000 after purchasing an additional 966,768 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $18.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $23.58. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.60.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on RF shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.12.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

