Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 48.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,814 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,202 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Globus Medical worth $9,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GMED opened at $54.45 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.38 and a 12-month high of $62.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $616.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GMED. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.13.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

