Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,974 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Federal Signal worth $9,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth $25,846,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 52.4% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,318,407 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $78,748,000 after acquiring an additional 453,342 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 27.8% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,513,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,923,000 after acquiring an additional 329,444 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,582,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $139,994,000 after acquiring an additional 280,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,549,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,535,000 after purchasing an additional 241,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $80.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.03. Federal Signal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Federal Signal had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

