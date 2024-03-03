Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 104,765 Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 170.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,765 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Parsons worth $9,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Parsons by 56.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,931,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,028 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Parsons by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,333,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,684,000 after buying an additional 108,784 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Parsons by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,040,000 after buying an additional 48,420 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Parsons by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 955,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,765,000 after acquiring an additional 366,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Parsons by 36.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 791,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,098,000 after acquiring an additional 209,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Parsons stock opened at $80.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.92, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Parsons Co. has a 12 month low of $40.61 and a 12 month high of $81.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.11 and its 200-day moving average is $62.00.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. Parsons had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Parsons from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Parsons from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Parsons from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Parsons from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Parsons from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Parsons has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.22.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

