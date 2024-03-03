Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Insider Sells $111,264.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total value of $111,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,877,967.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Vijayanthimala Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 1st, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total transaction of $109,944.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $108,400.00.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $140.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.54. The company has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.77. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $144.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in Electronic Arts by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.94.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

