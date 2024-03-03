Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Price Target Raised to $282.00

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $217.00 to $282.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DUOL. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Duolingo from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duolingo has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $230.75.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Duolingo

Duolingo Trading Down 1.1 %

DUOL stock opened at $236.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 695.58 and a beta of 0.87. Duolingo has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $245.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $199.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $150.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.98 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 2.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Duolingo will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Duolingo

In other Duolingo news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $3,723,660.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,247,276.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Duolingo news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.24, for a total transaction of $1,713,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,973,589.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $3,723,660.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,033 shares in the company, valued at $7,247,276.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,000 shares of company stock worth $28,158,600 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Duolingo by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,248,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,922,000 after buying an additional 1,215,144 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Duolingo by 605.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,126,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,596,000 after buying an additional 966,604 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Duolingo by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,357,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,510,000 after buying an additional 468,057 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth about $32,403,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Duolingo by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,275,000 after buying an additional 402,222 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.