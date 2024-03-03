DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $5,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at $2,004,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 8.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 39,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 17.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 129,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after buying an additional 19,282 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 11.1% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 676,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,206,000 after buying an additional 67,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 37.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 257,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,472,000 after buying an additional 69,786 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

DTE Energy stock opened at $108.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $116.73. The stock has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $64,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at $370,572.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert A. Richard sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total value of $514,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $64,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,572.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,095 shares of company stock worth $2,168,183. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on DTE shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research cut DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.33.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

