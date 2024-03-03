Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in State Street by 4.2% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 733,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,109,000 after purchasing an additional 29,349 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 5,703.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 78,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 76,769 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in State Street by 18.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,256,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,228,000 after purchasing an additional 198,772 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,288,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STT. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

Insider Activity at State Street

In related news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $190,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,801. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $73.85 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $91.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.27%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

