Dark Forest Capital Management LP Sells 34,853 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,853 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. HoldCo Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,869,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth $133,345,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in First Horizon by 807.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,487,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882,709 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in First Horizon during the 2nd quarter worth $59,327,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,368,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,736,000 after buying an additional 3,173,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $14.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $22.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.93.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $650.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FHN. UBS Group upgraded First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

