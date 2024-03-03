Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $1 Million Position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Dril-Quip as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,206,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,158,000 after acquiring an additional 593,982 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Dril-Quip by 0.9% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,971,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,550,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 3.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,954,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,478,000 after buying an additional 72,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,627,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,783,000 after buying an additional 235,177 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Dril-Quip by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,363,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,410,000 after acquiring an additional 292,521 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:DRQ opened at $23.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.89. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $35.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.25 million, a PE ratio of 2,314.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Dril-Quip ( NYSE:DRQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $126.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.58 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $41,347.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,097.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dril-Quip from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Dril-Quip from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for for both offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves.

