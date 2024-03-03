Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 48.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,674 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Employers worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 510.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Employers in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Employers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Employers by 1,964.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Employers by 13.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Employers alerts:

Employers Price Performance

Shares of EIG stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.43 and a 1-year high of $46.78. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.00.

Employers Announces Dividend

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.40. Employers had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $225.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Employers’s payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Employers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Employers from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EIG

About Employers

(Free Report)

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.