Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 25,257 Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Free Report) by 33.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 99,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,257 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SOI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 34,645 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $189,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,590,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,247,000 after purchasing an additional 11,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 971,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,965,000 after purchasing an additional 71,892 shares during the last quarter. 51.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.92. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The company has a market cap of $376.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.29.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure ( NYSE:SOI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $63.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 62.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SOI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $324,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,178,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,812,465. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures mobile proppant management systems that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

