Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in VeriSign by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in VeriSign by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in VeriSign by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in VeriSign by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VRSN shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $238.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $131,703.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,875,326.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $131,703.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,875,326.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.33, for a total transaction of $1,076,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,760,130.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,988 shares of company stock worth $7,141,237 in the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $195.23 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $188.44 and a one year high of $229.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.28.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $380.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.01 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 54.74% and a negative return on equity of 46.56%. On average, research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

