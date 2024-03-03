Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stake in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,885 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.33% of WhiteHorse Finance worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 118.0% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 64,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 35,087 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 11.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 5.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 74.2% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 57,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 24,681 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 21.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WHF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. B. Riley lowered WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:WHF opened at $12.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.41 million, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.28. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $13.69.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $25.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 19.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.00%.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

