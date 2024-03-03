Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $894,000 Stock Position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,473,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,837 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.38% of Qurate Retail worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Qurate Retail by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 701,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 202,146 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 9.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 276,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 23,023 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,496,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,121,000 after buying an additional 11,991 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 25.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 110.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 14,642 shares during the period. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $1.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.78. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Qurate Retail Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

