Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,668 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,307 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.30% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 225.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,492 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,572 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 236.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,958 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KALV. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KALV opened at $14.14 on Friday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.84. The company has a market capitalization of $488.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.91.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.04). Research analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at KalVista Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 22,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $321,736.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,014.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 4,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $65,946.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,743,157 shares in the company, valued at $69,914,134.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 22,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $321,736.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,014.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 448,522 shares of company stock valued at $5,806,280 and have sold 145,878 shares valued at $1,951,071. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

