Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Free Report) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,280 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Organogenesis were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORGO. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 622,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 21,526 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Organogenesis by 26.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,590,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after buying an additional 548,175 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 2,301.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 46,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Organogenesis from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Organogenesis from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Organogenesis

In other news, major shareholder Albert Erani sold 197,921 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $864,914.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,025,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,939,713.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Organogenesis Stock Performance

Organogenesis stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $385.56 million, a P/E ratio of 73.02 and a beta of 1.60. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $4.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average of $3.05.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly, a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

Further Reading

