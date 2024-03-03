Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 32,115 Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rayonier by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,486,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,938,000 after purchasing an additional 418,687 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,837,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,003,000 after buying an additional 322,755 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,769,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,221,000 after buying an additional 89,742 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth $376,137,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 7.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,606,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,642,000 after acquiring an additional 701,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rayonier stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $34.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $467.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.94 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 2.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RYN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Rayonier from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rayonier from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rayonier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

