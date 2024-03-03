Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 13,199 NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 13,199 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTAP. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,949,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 38.1% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,062 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in NetApp by 2.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,299,008 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $174,449,000 after buying an additional 47,040 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 203,620.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 10,186 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 10,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in NetApp by 121.5% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 90,806 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,890,000 after buying an additional 49,806 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NTAP opened at $105.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.73 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.93.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 111.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at $14,196,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $75,141.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,547.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,242 shares of company stock worth $796,746. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on NTAP shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.47.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

