Citigroup Raises Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target to $193.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $170.00 to $193.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

UHS has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Universal Health Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Universal Health Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $144.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Universal Health Services from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $165.64.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UHS

Universal Health Services Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $171.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.40. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $113.69 and a 52 week high of $176.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.80%.

Institutional Trading of Universal Health Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,967,220 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $247,339,000 after purchasing an additional 638,166 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 32,501.2% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 570,847 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $87,020,000 after purchasing an additional 569,096 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at $86,117,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 12,924.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 503,935 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,820,000 after purchasing an additional 500,066 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,152,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.