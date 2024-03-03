Citigroup Inc. Lowers Position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 50.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,633 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 9,743 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Strategic Education by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $168,526,000 after buying an additional 103,533 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,225,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $199,942,000 after acquiring an additional 157,880 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $163,482,000 after acquiring an additional 484,022 shares during the last quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,897,260 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $128,710,000 after acquiring an additional 377,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,174,235 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $79,660,000 after acquiring an additional 99,637 shares during the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Strategic Education Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA opened at $108.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.51. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.53 and a 12-month high of $111.95.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The health services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.34. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $302.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Strategic Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on STRA shares. StockNews.com downgraded Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Strategic Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research raised their target price on Strategic Education from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Strategic Education from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Strategic Education from $103.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Insider Activity at Strategic Education

In related news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 3,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $356,262.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,886,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 12,820 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total value of $1,230,591.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,488,850.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 3,713 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $356,262.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,886,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

See Also

