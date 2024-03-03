Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 463,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,810 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.53% of Boot Barn worth $37,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BOOT. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 57.3% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000.

Boot Barn Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BOOT opened at $92.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.60. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.33 and a 52-week high of $104.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boot Barn

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $520.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.34 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $85,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,542 shares in the company, valued at $131,116.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $1,799,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,274,699.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $85,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,116.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,413,715. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BOOT shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on Boot Barn from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Williams Trading restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Boot Barn from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

