Barry L. Padgett Sells 4,690 Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) Director Barry L. Padgett sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $94,831.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,565.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Freshworks stock opened at $20.26 on Friday. Freshworks Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $24.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average of $20.72.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $160.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.11 million. On average, research analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FRSH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Freshworks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSH. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,644,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,002,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 1,641.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,640,000 after buying an additional 314,174 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,470,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,240,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,809,000 after buying an additional 413,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

