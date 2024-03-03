Barclays Increases Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Price Target to $21.00

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 21.39% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 614.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.
Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.
