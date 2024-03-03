Barclays Boosts NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $100.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on NetApp from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Northland Securities cut NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.47.

NetApp Stock Up 18.2 %

NetApp stock opened at $105.31 on Friday. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $59.73 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.93.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.25. NetApp had a return on equity of 111.25% and a net margin of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $75,141.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,547.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,242 shares of company stock worth $796,746 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 14,650.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 331 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

