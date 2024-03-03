Algert Global LLC Sells 69,300 Shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)

Algert Global LLC lessened its position in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,300 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Definitive Healthcare were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 2,358.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.31.

NASDAQ:DH opened at $8.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.43. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.53.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

