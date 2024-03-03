Algert Global LLC Buys New Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 4.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,618 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 30.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 79.6% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 4.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 1.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,851 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy Scott Bedard sold 1,226 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $25,537.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,065.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upgraded CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on CNX Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

CNX Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $21.09 on Friday. CNX Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.32, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $2.59. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 50.34%. The firm had revenue of $999.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

