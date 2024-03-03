Algert Global LLC Buys 3,040 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Navient by 27.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,272,912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $302,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502,330 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Navient by 22.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,019,000 after purchasing an additional 491,644 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Navient by 6.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,887,000 after purchasing an additional 129,331 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Navient by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,522,361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,043,000 after purchasing an additional 67,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Navient by 44.6% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,458,572 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,100,000 after purchasing an additional 449,928 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient Price Performance

NAVI stock opened at $16.46 on Friday. Navient Co. has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 12.81, a current ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.38.

Navient Dividend Announcement

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $193.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.76 million. Navient had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 4.72%. Analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NAVI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens cut shares of Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen cut shares of Navient from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Navient in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Navient

Insider Transactions at Navient

In other news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 385,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,631,924.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of Navient stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 385,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,631,924.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John M. Kane sold 150,132 shares of Navient stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $2,855,510.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 490,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

(Free Report)

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.