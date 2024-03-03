Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,675 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,375,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 270.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,940,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,150 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 5,491.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,141,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,874 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 221.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,462,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,122 shares during the period. Finally, Commodore Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,675,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,206,000 after acquiring an additional 885,000 shares during the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics Price Performance

Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $27.81 on Friday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $58.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.28. The company has a quick ratio of 20.25, a current ratio of 20.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of -0.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.29.

Insider Activity at Akero Therapeutics

In other Akero Therapeutics news, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $129,936.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 185,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,144. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 1,628 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $33,797.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 550,911 shares in the company, valued at $11,436,912.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $129,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 185,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,071 shares of company stock worth $605,921. Company insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

Further Reading

