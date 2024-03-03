ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Insider Sells $90,000.00 in Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 5,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,346. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Craig Eric Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 2nd, Craig Eric Anderson sold 129,552 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $1,929,029.28.
- On Thursday, December 21st, Craig Eric Anderson sold 58,883 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $881,478.51.
- On Tuesday, December 19th, Craig Eric Anderson sold 40,252 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $598,144.72.
ACV Auctions Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $17.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $18.68.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACV Auctions
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Northcoast Research upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACV Auctions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.21.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on ACVA
ACV Auctions Company Profile
ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ACV Auctions
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.