ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Insider Sells $90,000.00 in Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 5,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,346. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Craig Eric Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Craig Eric Anderson sold 129,552 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $1,929,029.28.

On Thursday, December 21st, Craig Eric Anderson sold 58,883 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $881,478.51.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Craig Eric Anderson sold 40,252 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $598,144.72.

ACV Auctions Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $17.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $18.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACV Auctions

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,611,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,369,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,335,000 after purchasing an additional 350,865 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,705,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after purchasing an additional 134,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deepwater Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC now owns 709,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 89,022 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Northcoast Research upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACV Auctions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ACVA

ACV Auctions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.