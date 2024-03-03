9,595 Shares in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,595 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Woodward in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Woodward in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Woodward in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Woodward by 336.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 79.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WWD opened at $142.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.35. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.30 and a twelve month high of $150.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.01.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $786.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.13 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

In other Woodward news, EVP Christopher Fawzy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Christopher Fawzy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $53,974.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,904 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,264. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Woodward from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.89.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

