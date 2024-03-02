Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Post FY2027 Earnings of ($2.59) Per Share (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.59) per share for the year. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.68) per share.

ZNTL has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.65. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $31.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.51.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 2,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $29,435.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 451,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,576.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

