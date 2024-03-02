Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $107.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s FY2024 earnings at ($6.65) EPS.

RARE has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.18.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of RARE stock opened at $53.69 on Tuesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $31.52 and a 1 year high of $54.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.04. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.13. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 369.54% and a negative net margin of 139.70%. The business had revenue of $127.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,143,000 after purchasing an additional 19,487 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 223.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 242,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,206,000 after purchasing an additional 167,896 shares in the last quarter. CHI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 152.9% in the 3rd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,665,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 947,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,787,000 after purchasing an additional 60,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.