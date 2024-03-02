Truist Financial Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI)

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Truist Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $61.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $63.00. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NARI. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Inari Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

NARI stock opened at $45.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -1,513.33 and a beta of 0.93. Inari Medical has a 1 year low of $44.40 and a 1 year high of $71.85.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09). Inari Medical had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $132.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Inari Medical will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,045,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,040,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,045,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,040,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $407,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,681,932.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Inari Medical by 12.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,954,000 after buying an additional 16,986 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Inari Medical by 54.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Inari Medical by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Inari Medical by 30.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 290,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,304,000 after buying an additional 67,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Inari Medical by 200.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

