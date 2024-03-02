The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) EVP Sells $1,303,069.60 in Stock

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 40,468 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $1,303,069.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,878.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:IPG opened at $31.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 30.52%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 46.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $256,699,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796,432 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 462.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,939,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,945 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,423.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,580,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,985,000 after buying an additional 1,477,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,722,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,649,000 after buying an additional 1,204,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.78.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

