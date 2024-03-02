Stifel Financial Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,362 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $6,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,262,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 77.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after buying an additional 166,614 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXC. Barclays lowered their target price on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet lowered Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.82.

Exelon Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $35.49 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $43.71. The company has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.80%.

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.