Stifel Financial Corp Trims Stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,477 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of RB Global worth $6,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in RB Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RB Global in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RB Global by 134.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of RB Global in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of RB Global by 139.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of RB Global from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of RB Global from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

RB Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $76.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.60. RB Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.07 and a fifty-two week high of $77.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.87.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. RB Global had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. RB Global’s quarterly revenue was up 134.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. RB Global’s payout ratio is currently 127.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RB Global news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $243,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,397.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other RB Global news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $243,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,397.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,100 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $84,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,625,986.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,944 shares of company stock valued at $400,043 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

