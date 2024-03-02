Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 983 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $7,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 7.3% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 67,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,448,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,931,000 after purchasing an additional 59,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $95.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.01. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $95.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.26.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 9.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,660,653.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Vertical Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Argus upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.