Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 1,729 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $6,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3,228.6% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 129,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 125,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,957,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,007,000 after purchasing an additional 32,585 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNCL opened at $56.82 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $57.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.41.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

