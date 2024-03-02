Stifel Financial Corp Has $7.68 Million Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 26.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 137,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,691 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Yum China were worth $7,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its holdings in Yum China by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 9,113,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,939,000 after buying an additional 421,588 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. XY Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 1,325.8% in the third quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 107,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 100,100 shares during the period. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 9.7% in the third quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. now owns 207,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,581,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 24.5% in the third quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,743,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,127,000 after acquiring an additional 343,500 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum China Stock Up 0.2 %

Yum China stock opened at $42.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $64.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.35 and its 200 day moving average is $46.01. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.46.

Yum China Increases Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. Yum China had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum China has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.63.

Yum China Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

